Govt Middle School, Pocket No 6, NAC, Mani Majra

A workshop on pot making on National Science Day was organised at the school under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan under the supervision of Neelam Sood, Jasmer Rana and Joginder Singh. The day started with an exciting quiz on ‘Inventions of famous Indian scientists’ in school assembly to enhance the knowledge of the students. Workshop on pot making was organised in the veranda at the entrance of the school. As many as 36 students from Class VI to VIII prepared beautiful pots in the workshop with great enthusiasm. Some of the teachers also prepared beautiful pots. In charge Neelam Rani praised the efforts of all staff members for organising the event. She also distributed pots among students and teachers.