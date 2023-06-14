Govt Middle School, Pocket No6, NAC, Manimajra

The school got the best Eco Club Award by the Environment Department, Chandigarh, and National Green Corps. in the category of middle school. The award was given by Kiran Kher and Governor of Haryana and Punjab Banwari Lal Purohit to school in-charge Neelam Rani and Eco Club in-charge Yogita Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt
Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...
All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine
India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy