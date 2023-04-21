Govt Model High School-IRC, Dhanas

At the school, textbooks, notebooks, uniforms and shoes were distributed to meritorious and needy students by social worker Anubhav Garg. The In-charge, Manju Bala, appreciated and thanked Anubhav Garg for his contribution towards the education of students.
