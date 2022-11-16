Govt Model High School, Khudda Jassu, Chandigarh

A Macay Workshop was organised in the school on the theme Krishna Bhakti through dance in which renowned Odisi dancer Shatabdi Malik presented her dancing skills. She also had an interactive session with the students and the staff. A programme was conducted under the guidance of school headmaster Subhash Chander Shorey.
