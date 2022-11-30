Govt Model High School, Mani Majra

Constitution Day was celebrated along with reading mela and talent hunt competitions under the guidance of Headmistress Bharti Vandna. Municipal Councillor Darshana graced the occasion. In the beginning, the Preamble was read by guests, staff and students. Girl students displayed a number of self-defence techniques. Students performed dance, sang songs and poems. Various teaching aids, working models, and models under the best-out-of-waste category were displayed at the mela. An award ceremony marked the end of the programme.