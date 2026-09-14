Govt Model High School, Manimajra, Headmistress conferred with state award

Govt Model High School, Pocket No 8, Manimajra, Headmistress Indu Babbar was conferred with the prestigious state award for her outstanding services as an educational leader. The award was presented by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria at Tagore Theatre on Teachers' Day. Known for her visionary and dynamic leadership, Babbar has contributed significantly to academic excellence, institutional development, infrastructure and innovative educational practices. She also received several state and national honours and served as ULLAS Nodal Head. The school fraternity congratulated her on the well-deserved recognition.

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