Govt Model High School, Pocket No 1, Mani Majra

Students and staff of the school visited the exhibition at Khadi Ashram, Chandigarh, at SCO 28, Sector 17 E, Chandigarh, under the “Khadi Mahotsav 2023” under the leadership of Sandeep Kumar, TGT, social studies. Head of the institution Pooja appreciated the students and staff on the visited and also explained the benefits of khadi products.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone