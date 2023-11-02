Govt Model High School, Pocket No.1 , Mani Majra

The students and staff of the school visited the exhibition at Khadi Ashram, Chandigarh at SCO 28, Sector 17E, Chandigarh, under the "KHADI MAHOTSAV 2023", under the leadership of Sandeep Kumar, TGT SST. The school head, Pooja, appreciated the students and staff on this visit and also explained the benefits of khadi products.
