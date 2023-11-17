Govt Model High School Pocket No.1, Mani Majra, Sector-13, Chandigarh

Students and staff of the school visited the Botanical Garden, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, under the leadership of TGT SST Sandeep Kumar for painting competition. The chief guest of the programme were Dharam Pal, Advisor to Administrator Chandigarh & TC Nautiyal, IFS. They motivated the students and teachers about the environment and advised the students not to waste papers. The Head of the Institution Pooja appreciated the students and staff on this visit.

