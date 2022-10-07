Govt Model High School, Sec 38, Chandigarh

On the occasion of World Ozone Day, a poster-making competition was held for the students of Class IX and X. More than 25 students took part in the competition. Riya (Class X-A) bagged the first position, Surbhi (Class X-A) second position and Sanju (Class X-A) third position. Rejul and Aditi of Class IX-A bagged consolation prizes.
