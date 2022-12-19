Govt Model High School, Sector 29-A, Chandigarh

Annual Sports Day was organised at the school under the chairmanship of Gurjit Kaur, Headmistress of the school. Chief guest Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, DSE, UT Education Department, Chandigarh, unfurled the flag in the presence of PTA/SMC members. Students performed march past on the beats of band. Forty prizes were distributed by the chief guest. A fascinating cultural programme was presented by students.
