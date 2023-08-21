Govt Model High School, Sector 41 A, Chandigarh

Students and staff of the school celebrated Independence Day. Area Councillor Hardeep Singh was the chief guest. He hoisted the national flag. All students and teachers saluted the flag and then sang the national anthem. Some teachers and parents also delivered motivational speeches on cultural heritage and struggle of national freedom fighters. Patriotic poems and songs were recited both by teachers and students. Some students also presented group dances on patriotic songs. In the end, the Principal delivered a short speech. She told the students about the supreme sacrifice of the great martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of freedom. The programme ended by giving sweets to all students, staff and parents.