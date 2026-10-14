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Home / The School Tribune / Govt Model High School, Vikas Nagar observes World Mental Health Day

Govt Model High School, Vikas Nagar observes World Mental Health Day

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:47 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Govt Model High School, Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, observed World Mental Health Day to promote awareness of mental health and emotional well-being. The school organised poster-making and speech competitions, along with mental health exercises promoting mindfulness, relaxation and positive thinking. Students created informative posters and shared their views on stress management, kindness and empathy. In the poster-making competition, Annanya, Sneha Upadhyay, Sabnam, Sagun, Lakshmi and Vanshika secured the top three positions. Sumaiya, Tejasvi, Kajal, Sneha Upadhyay and Harsh won prizes in the speech competition. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Headmistress Manjula Khanna, reinforcing the importance of mental well-being.

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