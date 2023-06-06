Govt Model Middle School, Pocket-10, Manimajra

Students of the school participated in the sixth Chandigarh State Junior and cadet Poomsae taekwondo Championship (boys and girls) 2023-24. Vishakha and dhruv won a bronze medal each. The Principal and all staff congratulated the participants and wished them for a bright future.
