Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Behlana

Members of the Kishori Club of the school hosted a programme to mark the Menstrual Hygiene Day. School counsellor Prabhjot Kaur explained the importance of the day to students. The day is observed on May 28 each year because menstrual hygiene cycles average 28 days in length and people menstruate an average of five days each month. She also talked about poor menstrual hygiene caused by the lack of education, taboos and stigma and poor sanitation.The counsellor said menstrual health can be managed safely, hygienically with confidence and without shame. “Periods stigma is a thing of the past, everyone has basic information about menstruation”, she said. Principal Renu Gupta told the girl students and their mothers about eating a healthy diet, exercise, and being aware of myths. Sanitary pads were distributed to mothers and girl students on the occasion.