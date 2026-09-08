Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sarangpur, celebrates Janmashtami

Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami. Students from Pre-Nursery, Nursery and Bal Vatika dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha, captivating the audience with devotional songs, dances and presentations depicting episodes from ‘Krishna Leela’. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Veena Kumari, with the support of Mukesh and Bimla Devi. The celebration provided students with an opportunity to develop cultural awareness, creativity and self-confidence while fostering appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage.

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