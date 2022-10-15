Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 15, Chandigarh

As a part of the Mission ‘Waste to Wealth’, a project run by the Swarmani Youth Welfare Association, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, CPCC and Department of Environment, Chandigarh, e-waste was collected from the school with the support of the school’s authorised recycling partner ‘Karo Sambhav Association’. NSS volunteers handled the e-waste and plastic waste in a well-organised manner with appropriate segregation. Principal of the school Prem Chittranjan appreciated the volunteers and team members. The PO, NSS, Manpreet Kaur, and Sukhpreet Singh encouraged the volunteers to make people aware of e-waste and single-use plastic waste.
