Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 15, Chandigarh

The school organised an event for a simple yet profound act of educational kit donation in collaboration with NSS cell UT Chandigarh and Open Eye foundation under the guidance of Principal Prem Chittranjan, NSS PO Manpreet Kaur, Sukhpreet Singh, Dr.Nemi Chand Golia , SLO state NSS Cell Chandigarh, as chief guest, Anjali Soni, Advisor, Open eye Foundation, Sandeep Kumar founder and president open eye foundation, graced the occasion. 18 educational kits distributed to the students of single parent and orphan. Dr.Nemi Chand Golia motivated the students.