Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 15, Chandigarh

The school organised an event for a simple yet profound act of educational kit donation in collaboration with NSS cell UT Chandigarh and Open Eye foundation under the guidance of Principal Prem Chittranjan, NSS PO Manpreet Kaur, Sukhpreet Singh, Dr.Nemi Chand Golia , SLO state NSS Cell Chandigarh, as chief guest, Anjali Soni, Advisor, Open eye Foundation, Sandeep Kumar founder and president open eye foundation, graced the occasion. 18 educational kits distributed to the students of single parent and orphan. Dr.Nemi Chand Golia motivated the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...