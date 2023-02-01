Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector-32, Chandigarh

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated on the premises. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the National Flag by Vice-Principal Sanjay Mannan, accompanied by other teachers of the school. The flag hoisting was followed by the National Anthem. Students brought the stage alive through their speeches. The cultural celebrations included music, poems and speeches by students, listening to and singing patriotic songs etc. The Vice-Principal highlighted the importance of the Constitution.
