Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 44-B, Chandigarh, organises Reading Mela

Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 44-B, Chandigarh, organised Reading Mela 2026 with enthusiastic participation from students of classes I and II. Guided by Principal Tarwinder Kaur, the event aimed to promote reading habits, creativity, communication skills and joyful learning through interactive activities. Students explored plants, ‘Matraon ki Rail’, prepositions, Ludo, seed sorting and Maths Magic through engaging teaching-learning materials. Show and Tell, poems on traffic rules and language-based activities encouraged confident expression and communication skills. CRC Reena Vijj and guest Shalini appreciated the students’ efforts. A lively dance performance added charm to the event.

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