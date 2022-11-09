Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 8-B, Chandigarh

The 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated on the school premises under the guidance of Principal Sunita Singh. A special morning assembly, shabad kirtan, poster making, rangoli making, etc, were organised. Some teachers threw light on the life and principles of Guru Nanak Dev, which was followed by nagar kirtan from GMSSS-8B to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Sector-8, Chandigarh. Guru ka langar was also served to all the school students by Principal, NSS volunteers and staff members.