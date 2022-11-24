Govt. Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra town

Northern region laboratory of Bureau of Indian Standards opened its doors for the students to come and witness how the quality of products is tested at BIS labs. A group of 25 students from classes IX and X of the school visited the NRO lab and spent the day in testing sections of mechanical electrical and chemical section. Apart from observing the function of BIS lab during their visit they also witnessed the testing of electrical appliances, testing of packed drinking water and other multiple products being tested as a routine work of NRO lab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...