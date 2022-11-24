Govt. Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra town

Northern region laboratory of Bureau of Indian Standards opened its doors for the students to come and witness how the quality of products is tested at BIS labs. A group of 25 students from classes IX and X of the school visited the NRO lab and spent the day in testing sections of mechanical electrical and chemical section. Apart from observing the function of BIS lab during their visit they also witnessed the testing of electrical appliances, testing of packed drinking water and other multiple products being tested as a routine work of NRO lab.