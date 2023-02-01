Govt Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra Town

Republic Day celebrations at the school gave the students an opportunity to learn about India's political history, freedom struggle and the Constitution. In the morning NSS volunteers escorted the school Principal Sapna Sood to hoist the National Flag along with the Vice-Principal Baljit Singh. The Principal, teachers, school staff and students from different classes sang the National Anthem together. The school Principal gave a befitting speech filled with patriotic fervour narrating the history of the Republic Day. Students were also made aware of their cultural heritage. Patriotic songs and Dadra Nagar Haveli anthem were sung on the occasion. The students performed a patriotic dance mash-up and a Punjabi group dance. Some students came dressed up as freedom fighters. The school Principal congratulated the teachers and the students for their participation.