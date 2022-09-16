Govt. Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

An awareness programme on school sanitation and hygiene under Swachhata ki Pathshala was organised in GSSS-MMT by municipal corporation. The Joint Commissioner of MC, Chandigarh, Isha Kamboj was the guest of honour on the occasion. She briefed the students on sanitation and hygiene and the need to maintain cleanliness. Team leader Shankey Jain showed different videos related to sanitation, ‘Say no to plastic’ and how to make compost at home. School Principal Sapna Sood also motivated the students to keep their surroundings clean.
