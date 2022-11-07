Govt. Sr. Sec School, Mani Majra

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, various activities were organised at the school under NSS Unit, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao club and Legal Literacy Club. The theme of these activities was 'Pink Colour'. Students and staff members were dressed in pink to celebrate the day and share the message of importance of girl education, their rights and the unique challenges that they face around the world. An oath-taking ceremony was conducted by the students and the staff members. School Principal Sapna Sood, Activity Nodal Officer Dr. Shashi Kumar, NSS Programme officer Satyender Singh and legal club in charge Shakha also motivated the students to respect girls.
