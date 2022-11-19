Govt Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

A grand Kala Utsav at cluster level for schools falling under Cluster No.18, was organised at the school. Students from classes IX to XII participated in various categories of art, music, indigenous toy-making and drama. Area councillor Darshana graced the occasion as chief guest along with Rajni Mahajan, who was the Guest of Honour. School Principal Sapna Sood presented the guests with mementos. Other guests included Trisha and URCs from the SCERT, Chandigarh, and the heads of participating schools. The president and members of SMC were also present on the occasion. The event had as many as 40 students showcasing their talent in classical and folk singing, playing musical instruments, making indigenous toys, solo drama and visual art in 2D and 3D. The participating schools were GSSS MMT, GMHS Mani Majra, GMHS Pocket 8, GHS Indira Colony and Vedic Girls Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra. Eminent people from various fields were invited to judge the participants on various parameters.