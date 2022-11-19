Govt Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

A grand Kala Utsav at cluster level for schools falling under Cluster No.18, was organised at the school. Students from classes IX to XII participated in various categories of art, music, indigenous toy-making and drama. Area councillor Darshana graced the occasion as chief guest along with Rajni Mahajan, who was the Guest of Honour. School Principal Sapna Sood presented the guests with mementos. Other guests included Trisha and URCs from the SCERT, Chandigarh, and the heads of participating schools. The president and members of SMC were also present on the occasion. The event had as many as 40 students showcasing their talent in classical and folk singing, playing musical instruments, making indigenous toys, solo drama and visual art in 2D and 3D. The participating schools were GSSS MMT, GMHS Mani Majra, GMHS Pocket 8, GHS Indira Colony and Vedic Girls Senior Secondary School, Mani Majra. Eminent people from various fields were invited to judge the participants on various parameters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him