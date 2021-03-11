The Mayor of City Beautiful Sarabjit Kaur presided over the closing ceremony of the state-level Tritiya Sopan Camp conducted at Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Mani Majra Town.The camp was organised by State Headquarter, Chandigarh, and as many as 75 Scouts and Guides participated in it. The camp was conducted by ASTC Jai Bhagwan and ASTC Indu Bala. The Mayor gave tips to Scouts and Guides to value time and share everything with their parents and teachers. She gave away certificates to the participants. The leader of the course of the entire camp Sapna Sood, Principal of GSSS, Mani Majra Town, blessed the Scouts and Guides.
