Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Mani Majra Town

An awareness programme on school sanitation and hygiene under swachhata ki Pathshala by municipal corporation was organised in GSSS-MMT. The programme was organised to impart informal education to the students on why it is important to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene in our day to day lives. The Joint Commissioner of MC Chandigarh, Isha Kamboj was the guest of honour on the occasion. In her speech she briefed the students on sanitation and hygiene and the need to maintain cleanliness. Team leader Shankey Jain showed different videos related to sanitation, ‘say no to plastic’ and how to make compost at home. School principal Sapna Sood also motivated the students.
