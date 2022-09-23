Govt Sr Sec School, Mani Majra town

An inter-school singing and dance competition was organised under the guidance of dance and music teacher Ekta and Neha under kala utsav. The competition was held in two categories — classical and folk. Students from Class IX to XII participated in it. They sang classical and folk songs with passion. In dance section the participants also performed well. The judges declared the position for the next round i.e. cluster-level competition. School Principal Sapna Sood and Vice-Principal Baljit Singh appreciated the performance of the participants. Activity nodal incharge Dr Shashi Kumar and Shakha made all the arrangements.