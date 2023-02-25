Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Manimajra, Chd

The World Thinking Day was celebrated at the school. The programme began with a scarf ceremony. Troop Leader Sapna Sood, along with ASTC Jai Bhagwan, DTC Haripal Yadav, Scout Master Bajrang Lal and Flock Leader Kavita, paid floral respects to Lord Baden Powel and Lady Olive Powel's portraits. Thereafter, the Bharat Scouts and Guides flag was hoisted. The flag song and prayers were sung by the troop. Scout pledge and scouts laws were reminded by scouts and guides. A short speech was delivered by Jai Bhagwan on world peace. The Principal encouraged the students to be disciplined and righteous.