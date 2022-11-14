Govt Sr Sec School, Raja ka Talab

NCC cadets of the school have attended the Annual Training Camp at Banikhet, Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, under 9HP BN, NCC, Dalhousie Cantt. It was a great learning experience for the school NCC cadets.
