Govt Sr Sec School, Sec 38 , Chandigarh

A special eye-check up camp was organised by NSS Unit of the school and doctors’ team from general Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. As many as 200 persons were examined by the doctors. Jarnail Singh, NSS Programme Officer of the school, had arranged the camp. Binoy Kumar Bhattacharjee, Principal of the school, welcomed the team of doctors on the occasion.
