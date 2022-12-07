GP Public High School, Baltana

A trip to the Science City, Kapurthala, was organised by the school for the students of Classes VI to VIII. The tour has been planned to motivate young minds with innovative ideas. The students visited the fun science gallery, space and aviation gallery, amazing living machines gallery, sports gallery, energy park, virtual reality gallery, cyber space gallery and got the related presentations. They were amazed to see the real-life experiences of science.
