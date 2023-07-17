GP Public High School, Baltana

On Van Mahotsav Day, 'Go Green' event was organised on the school premises. Several problems or issues created by deforestations and depleting trees were highlighted through speeches, poems and songs of the students. Various competitions like poster making and slogan writing were conducted on the theme, 'The importance of trees in everyday life'. These activities helped in inculcating values of social responsibility among students.
