GP Public High School, Baltana

Students of the school participated in Sub-Junior Boys and Girls Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship-2023 held in Holy Wonders Smart School, Kharar, Mohali. Daksh Sharma won gold medal and Akshit Koli and Rishabh Pal won bronze medals. Sakshi, Siddhi, Saumya Rawat and Anshu Kumar also participated. Taekwondo coach was Surendra Singh.

