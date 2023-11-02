GP Public High School, Baltana

The school celebrated its annual function. The theme, "Abhivyakti" (Expression) was presented through spectacular performances in the form of a cultural programme. The programme was hosted by a student of Class VIII .The students gave performancesincluding singing, dancing, GP Band and role-play. The performances were highly appreciated by the chief guest John Xavier, the Vice-Principal of St.Stephen School. The function began with Shiv Vandana and welcome song and ended with a vote of thanks. melody act, retro, puppet dance, nati, bhangra and energetic performances added glory to the function.
