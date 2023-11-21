GP Public High School, Baltana

Students of the school celebrated Diwali. The students performed the entire Ramayana very beautifully. They showed the different glimpses of Ramayana, such as ‘Sita swayamvar’, exile of Ram, killing of Ravan and finally Rama returning to Ayodhaya with Sita and Lakshman. The students also sang ‘Chaupaiya’ of Ramayana. Students of different classes participated in different activities like paper craft, gift wrapping, rangoli, diya decoration, candle making, etc.

#Diwali