GP Public High School organises Multi-Disciplinary Exhibition

GP Public High School, Baltana, organised a grand Multi-Disciplinary Exhibition showcasing models from Science, Social Science, Hindi, Mathematics, EVS, English, Punjabi and Music. Students presented creative and well-researched models on healthy food, natural phenomena, and various academic themes. They confidently explained their work, demonstrating excellent speaking and presentation skills. Parents and visitors appreciated the hard work, innovation, and enthusiasm displayed by the students.
