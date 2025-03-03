DT
GP Public School, Baltana

GP Public School, Baltana

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 03, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Maha Shivratri on the campus. The event featured a dance performance by Diya. Students also presented soulful songs dedicated to Lord Shiva, adding to the festive spirit. On this auspicious occasion, Principal Rajni extended warm wishes to students and staff members.

