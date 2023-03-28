Graduation ceremony at Darshan Academy, Ambala

The school organised a graduation ceremony and a farewell party “Hasta La Vista” on the school premises. The graduation ceremony was for the students of kindergarten.

The aim of the programme was to honour the students from the pre-primary to the primary level by distributing certificates and scholarship degrees. The function commenced with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Satbir Singh (BEO, Ambala), Principal Balwinder Kaur, LMC members Mohinder Bhatnagar and school manager RK Handa. The event started with a welcome dance by tiny tots.

The presentation on the academy song by the students of the junior wing was liked by the parents. The fashion show by the outgoing students was the centre of attraction of the programme. The students shared their views about the school. They said their school had equipped them not only physically, emotionally and mentally, but also spiritually. They said the school had empowered them with information, knowledge, leadership qualities and also helped them to focus on looking for solutions to achieve higher goals.

The principal addressed the parents by saying that the school had always helped the students in building strong relationships by spreading peace and love.