Graduation ceremony at Darshan Academy, Ambala

The school organised a graduation ceremony and a farewell party “Hasta La Vista” on the school premises. The graduation ceremony was for the students of kindergarten.
The aim of the programme was to honour the students from the pre-primary to the primary level by distributing certificates and scholarship degrees. The function commenced with the lighting of the lamp by chief guest Satbir Singh (BEO, Ambala), Principal Balwinder Kaur, LMC members Mohinder Bhatnagar and school manager RK Handa. The event started with a welcome dance by tiny tots.
The presentation on the academy song by the students of the junior wing was liked by the parents. The fashion show by the outgoing students was the centre of attraction of the programme. The students shared their views about the school. They said their school had equipped them not only physically, emotionally and mentally, but also spiritually. They said the school had empowered them with information, knowledge, leadership qualities and also helped them to focus on looking for solutions to achieve higher goals.
The principal addressed the parents by saying that the school had always helped the students in building strong relationships by spreading peace and love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...