Graduation ceremony at DAV Police Public School, Panchkula

To celebrate the achievement of the first milestone of tiny tots with parents, the school organised a graduation ceremony. The tiny tots gave dance performances on various songs. Another highlight of the event was when the students walked on the stage, keeping heads high with graduation robes and caps. Upasana Sharma, Principal, felicitated and congratulated the toddlers. The event commenced with the vote of thanks followed by "DAV Gaan" and "shanti paath".
