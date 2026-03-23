Graduation Ceremony organised

Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur, organised the Graduation Ceremony of UKG and Grade V students for the academic session 2025-26 on its campus. The ceremony marked an important milestone as the young learners successfully completed their primary years and prepared to step into the next stage of their academic journey. The programme began on a solemn note with a prayer, followed by a welcome address and felicitation of the founders and directors. The event featured meaningful cultural presentations, including a mime performance conveying the message of humility and a melodious choir presentation that added grace to the celebration. The graduating students were felicitated and honoured, making the moment proud and memorable for them as well as their teachers and parents. The gathering was further enriched by the inspiring address delivered by the founders and directors, who congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue learning with dedication and strong values. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the school anthem and national anthem. The event was a joyful and memorable occasion, celebrating the achievements of the students and wishing them success in their future endeavours.

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