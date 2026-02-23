Graduation Ceremony organised

Graduation Ceremony was organised in State Public School, Shahkot, under the guidance of president of the Group of State Public School Dr Narotam Singh, and vice-president Gagandeep Kaur. The programme began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the chief guest. The event commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’. A beautiful song “Choti si Asha” was sung by students of UKG. Beautiful poems were recited by students of UKG with confidence and great zeal. Parents were delighted to see their wards, performing confidently on the stage. The students were felicitated with mementos and graduation certificates. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the parents and staff members for their support and co-operation. Principal Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal motivated the young learners to work hard, become self-reliant, and grow into responsible individuals. The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- musings
- Letters To The Editor
- Latest News
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Weather
- India Pakistan News
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Advertise with us Tribune Classifieds Subscribe To Print Edition
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- UPSC
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- India Pakistan News
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Careers
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- To Let
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Celebrating 145 years of The Tribune
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe To Print Edition
- Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement