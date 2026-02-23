Graduation Ceremony organised

Graduation Ceremony was organised in State Public School, Shahkot, under the guidance of president of the Group of State Public School Dr Narotam Singh, and vice-president Gagandeep Kaur. The programme began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the chief guest. The event commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’. A beautiful song “Choti si Asha” was sung by students of UKG. Beautiful poems were recited by students of UKG with confidence and great zeal. Parents were delighted to see their wards, performing confidently on the stage. The students were felicitated with mementos and graduation certificates. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the parents and staff members for their support and co-operation. Principal Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal motivated the young learners to work hard, become self-reliant, and grow into responsible individuals. The programme concluded with the singing of the national anthem.

