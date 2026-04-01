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Home / The School Tribune / Graduation Day celebrated at Sri Guru Harkishan Senior Secondary Public School

Graduation Day celebrated at Sri Guru Harkishan Senior Secondary Public School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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The Graduation Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh, under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar. The programme commenced with the welcome address, followed by the singing of the school shabad by Class I and II students. The tiny tots of Nursery and LKG mesmerised the audience with their colourful dance performances. Dressed in bright and vibrant outfits, the tiny tots looked delightful and performed with great confidence and enthusiasm. The performances were so effortless and joyful that the children themselves thoroughly enjoyed every moment on the stage, which added a special charm to the celebration. The Graduation Ceremony of UKG-A and UKG-B was the highlight of the day, where the young graduates were felicitated for successfully completing their foundational years. Various games and energetic dance performances, especially gidda, added joy and excitement to the celebration. Principal Shama Kukkal lauded the students for their commendable achievements and encouraged them to spread their wings and soar high. She also appreciated the relentless efforts of teachers and parents in shaping young minds. The event was a memorable and joyous occasion for students, parents and teachers, marking a significant milestone in the students’ academic journey.

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