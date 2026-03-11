Graduation Day celebrated

Sri Aurobindo International School, Patiala, celebrated Graduation Day with great enthusiasm and pride. The ceremony was attended by Vice-Chairperson Mukta Mandhar, Management Member Saroj Kaushik, Administrative Officer Jitendra Paul and Principal Neerja Sethi. The programme began with prayers, ‘mantras’ and ‘Naam Jaap Shabad’ presented by the UKG students, filling the atmosphere with positivity and devotion. The young students then showcased their talents through various performances. Playway class students presented a joyful dance on ‘Karadi’ rhymes, while the nursery performed a graceful dance on a Krishna song. The UKG prize distribution ceremony was a proud moment as trophies were awarded to the young achievers. The LKG class added excitement with an energetic bhangra performance. The celebration concluded with a grand finale dance by all students. Each performance reflected confidence, innocence and the bright future of the young graduates, making it a memorable celebration.
