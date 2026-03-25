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Home / The School Tribune / Graduation Day Ceremony of Prep 2 students held

Graduation Day Ceremony of Prep 2 students held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:31 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The Graduation Day Ceremony of Prep 2 students of DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Manimajra, was commemorated with enthusiasm and excitement. The event marked a significant milestone in the young learners’ journey as they are ready to step into formal schooling. The ceremony began on a cheerful note with the tiny graduates presenting lively dance performances on peppy songs, filling the atmosphere with energy and joy. Dressed smartly, the children looked confident and radiant as they walked up to receive their graduation degrees, making the moment truly memorable for both parents and teachers. Adding a touch of emotion to the occasion, the students bid a heartfelt goodbye to their kindergarten years. Their innocent yet expressive “Thank You” speeches reflected gratitude towards their teachers and parents for their constant love, care, and guidance. Managing Director of the DCM Group of Schools BB Gupta appreciated the efforts of the students and staff. In his address, he also shared valuable thoughts, encouraging the children to uphold good values, remain curious learners, and always strive for excellence.

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