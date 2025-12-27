Grand Annual Entertainment Programme concludes

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, concluded its two-day Grand Annual Entertainment Programme. The event was conducted in the Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium of the school. It was witnessed by the board members of the school, dignitaries from the police and local administration, proud parents of Foundation and Junior school, school staff, and students. The event showcased the vibrant culture and artistic talent of over 700 students of Foundation and Junior school. Dr Preeti Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala, was the chief guest. The day began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and captivating ‘Ganesh Vandana’. School Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit extended a warm welcome to the guests, appreciating the students, staff, and parents for their dedicated efforts and support. The students, who had practiced diligently in the weeks, leading up to the event, delivered outstanding performances in singing, dancing, and acting. Their energy, skill, and elating presence on the stage captivated the audience, reflecting their passion and dedication. The highlights of the celebration included devotional performances like ‘Saraswati Vandana’, melodious English songs, engaging plays and energetic, classical and contemporary dances. The performances showcased the exceptional talent of the students and demonstrated the school’s commitment to providing a platform for holistic development. During her address, Dr Preeti Yadav, praised the exceptional talent and dedication of the students, while commending the school for cultural excellence and holistic growth. The programme concluded with the rendition of the national anthem.

