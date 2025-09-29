Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Bachpan Play School, Nayagaon, celebrated Grandparents’ Day. The event witnessed active participation of grandparents, who enjoyed a variety of activities and competitions. The atmosphere was filled with joy and togetherness. Principal Manjit honoured the grandparents by presenting them with prizes as a token of appreciation. The celebration concluded with a delightful snack party, creating cherished memories for everyone present.
