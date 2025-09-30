DT
Grandparents' Day celebrated

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, celebrated Grandparents’ Day to honour the love, wisdom, and invaluable role that grandparents play in shaping young lives. The programme commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony, followed by a soulful ‘shabad’ recitation that set a serene tone for the morning. Students from UKG and Class I presented a series of engaging performances including song, dance, and a delightful medley of old melodies dedicated to grandparents which filled the auditorium with nostalgia and joy. The highlight of the event was the bhangra performance, which served as a vibrant grand finale, leaving the audience tapping their feet and applauding wholeheartedly. The auditorium buzzed with excitement as grandparents participated in a wide range of fun games designed to encourage laughter and joyful bonding. In her address, the principal expressed deep appreciation for grandparents as pillars of strength and wisdom. The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation from grandparents, who lauded the school for providing a platform to strengthen the bond between generations.

