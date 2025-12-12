DT
PT
Grandparents' Day celebrated

Grandparents' Day celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Blossoms Senior Secondary School, Patiala, celebrated Grandparents' Day on its campus. BM Singh, former Chairman, CBDT, was the guest of honour. The programme began with a warm welcome followed by a prayer song. Students presented colourful cultural performances, including dances, songs, and a short skit dedicated to grandparents, which filled the audience with emotions and pride. A special lucky draw was organised for the grandparents, which created excitement and joyful participation. Winners were awarded attractive gifts. The celebration also included prize distribution for academic and co-curricular achievers of the session (2024-25) motivating students to strive for excellence. Trustee Ravi Singh appreciated the presence of grandparents and highlighted the importance of family values, love, and respect. Principal Bindu Vaid in her concluding words expressed gratitude to all grandparents for their blessings and continuous support, encouraging students to always honour and care for them. The programme ended with the rendition of the national anthem, followed by refreshments.

